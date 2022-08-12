BPW reviews biennial budget

The Beatrice Board of Public Works discussed a biennial budget review for the fiscal year 2022 and 2023 on Wednesday, August 10.

City Administrator Tobias Tempelmeyer discussed the proposed budget, which serves as a roadmap for the future of BPW income and expenditures. It’s broken down by department, including Electric, Water, WPC and Street.

“The Electric Department FY22 is coming in very close to what we estimated,” Tempelmeyer said. “The big difference there is the capital projects are up about half a million dollars from what was budgeted. I think that’s kind of the common theme which goes through all these budgets.”

The biggest change to the Water Department in FY23 relates to State Revolving Fund loans, which spurred higher capital expenditures in FY22. FY23 would see an added 33rd Street Water Main for $370,000.

Many capital improvement projects for the WPC Department were rebudgeted and carried onto the FY23 budget, including the $120,000 Lift Station #6 improvements and the $500,000 Industrial Park Bypass.

Tempelmeyer said the Street Department will see no significant change in operations in 2023. Capital improvement projects would include concrete reconstruction on 13th Street, Beaver to Oak, for $575,000 and a Highway 136 study for $33,500.

Tempelmeyer said customer rates will not substantially increase next year under the proposed budget.

“As you see, no rate increase for Electric or Water for FY23,” he said. “For WPC, we initially had proposed a rate increase of $.25 for 1,000 gallons… The question is what does that mean for the average person. For the average residential customer, it’s an increase of $.68 per month. For a commercial customer, it’s an increase of $5.47 per month.”

Tempelmeyer told Board members to look at the budget review and prepare questions for the next BPW meeting. The Board will the decide whether to recommend the review to the Beatrice City Council or not.

The next regular BPW meeting will be held on Wednesday, August 31, at 12 p.m. in the City Hall conference room.