BPW reviews Clean City Week

The Beatrice Board of Public Works met on Wednesday, June 1, to approve a partnership to develop the City’s Waste Water Treatment Facility storm water prevention pollution plan and to discuss the 2022 Clean City Week.

City Engineer James Burroughs said the City’s Waste Water Treatment Facility must update its permits.

“Certain facilities based on their manufacturing process or the makeup of them are required to have an industrial storm water prevention plan,” Burroughs said. “Every so often you get a new, from the EPA and from Nebraska environmental, you get updated permits, and that’s what’s happened... It requires new items that we need to monitor for, so we need to update our permit with them. And JEO can help us get that set up.”

Burroughs said JEO Consulting Group Inc. is the best choice because the company’s work with similar projects means it understands the City’s systems. The Board approved the partnership between the City and JEO.

Street and Landfill Superintendent Jason Moore gave his report on this year’s Beatrice Clean City Event, which ran from May 9 through May 11.

The three day event allows Beatrice residents to register to have large items picked up and disposed of by City crews. This was the first year where registration closed the Friday before the event, which Moore said may have contributed to a lower number of participants: just over 700 for an event that usually gets more than 1,000.

“This was the lowest number of locations that we’ve had since ‘98, so it’s been some 24 years since we’ve been numbers this low,” Moore said.

But Moore said crews still picked up a large amount of garbage, 88 tons, but with fewer stops. He said he was glad the event included the mattress drop off at the compost site.

“I think it worked really well having it at the compost site,” he said. “…We didn’t see any of the mattresses getting dropped off outside of the gates or at 1st and Ella, which was a good thing. And I didn’t hear any complaints about having to show residency in Beatrice.”

Overall, Moore said, with it resulting in no accidents and costing around $10,000 less than previous years, it was a successful event.

“It was a great year for Clean City,” he said.

