BPW temporarily suspends utility late fees

The Beatrice Board of Public Works held an emergency meeting in the City Auditorium Thursday afternoon to discuss its response to the COVID-19 pandemic and how it affects utilities.

The board approved a board policy to temporarily suspend late fees and disconnections for non-payments until May 31, at which point City Administrator Tobias Tempelmeyer said it can be changed as necessary.

“Obviously, what we’re looking at is the impact on our customers if their jobs close down as a result of COVID-19 and they are unable to pay their utility bills…We’re not asking anybody to come in and show they are in fact impacted directly by this. That’s just part of what we’re going to waive at that point,” Tempelmeyer said.

Tempelmeyer said he understands individuals may get behind on payments as a result, but that they can call BPW and make arrangements. He explained that an emergency meeting was called because the next disconnection date was set for March 23, which was before the regularly scheduled BPW meeting on April 1.

“Outside that, I don’t know much else we can do at this point other than provide these types of relief,” Tempelmeyer said.