Braving the heat

Emmet Caldwell of Lincoln judged the Bucket Calf, Stocker Feeder, Alpaca and Sheep shows at the Gage County Fair on Thursday during record high temperatures.
Caldwell is a fifth generation cattlemen and beef producer. He graduated from the University of Nebraska Lincoln in the Spring of 2019 with a Bachelors of Science in Animal Science and an Ag Economics minor. Emmet was also a member of the 2018 Livestock Judging Team.
He grew up on his family’s commercial, red and black Angus cow calf operation in south central Nebraska. Caldwell has showed cattle across the nation.
Currently he works for Producers Livestock Marketing in Lincoln.
“I really enjoyed having the opportunity to come out here," Caldwell said. "The quality of the animals from top to bottom was really phenomenal. The kids were second to none. It’s great to see the kids excelling and it’s fun to see them progressing and learning."
Approximately 25 bucket calves were shown with Cash Bergan of Beatrice receiving the Grand Champion. Chace Larsen of Beatrice received the Reserve Grand Champion.
Twelve breeds of Stocker Feeders were exhibited during the show.
Carly Rains of Dorchester exhibited the Grand Champion Stocker Feeder.
“I love showing because of the social aspect, honestly. I have met some of my closest friends because of showing cattle,” Carly said.
Elsie Woerner of Wilber received the Reserve Champion Stocker Feeder.
“I’ve learned some important life lessons through working with my show cattle,” Elsie said. “I have to balance my time between working with my cattle and friends sometimes.”
Ashton Hofeling of Beatrice exhibited the Grand and Reserve Champion Alpaca.
“They’re not hard to show except today because it’s so hot,” Ashton said.
Four breeds of sheep were represented during the Breeding Sheep Show.
Jordan Musil of Wilber showed the Grand Champion Breeding Ewe, the Grand and Reserve Champion Market Lamb and the Champion Pen of Two.
Grant Musil of Wilber exhibited the Reserve Champion Breeding Ewe and the Reserve Champion Pen of Two.