Braving the heat

Emmet Caldwell of Lincoln judged the Bucket Calf, Stocker Feeder, Alpaca and Sheep shows at the Gage County Fair on Thursday during record high temperatures.

Caldwell is a fifth generation cattlemen and beef producer. He graduated from the University of Nebraska Lincoln in the Spring of 2019 with a Bachelors of Science in Animal Science and an Ag Economics minor. Emmet was also a member of the 2018 Livestock Judging Team.

He grew up on his family’s commercial, red and black Angus cow calf operation in south central Nebraska. Caldwell has showed cattle across the nation.

Currently he works for Producers Livestock Marketing in Lincoln.

“I really enjoyed having the opportunity to come out here," Caldwell said. "The quality of the animals from top to bottom was really phenomenal. The kids were second to none. It’s great to see the kids excelling and it’s fun to see them progressing and learning."

Approximately 25 bucket calves were shown with Cash Bergan of Beatrice receiving the Grand Champion. Chace Larsen of Beatrice received the Reserve Grand Champion.

Twelve breeds of Stocker Feeders were exhibited during the show.

