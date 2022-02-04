Breaking the ice: Cortland and Hickman fire departments bond over training

CORTLAND -- Beneath an early Saturday sun, which brought temperatures to nearly 60 degrees in midwinter, the Cortland and Hickman volunteer fire departments trained for ice-water rescue.

The team of more than a half dozen volunteers first approached the frigid water like it was a thin balance beam, timidly and shrewdly. But within 30 minutes of starting their training, they shared laughs and taunts, emerging from the frozen bath like seals in their sleek ice rescue suits.

“The suits keep us warm,” Chris Briggs, assistant chief of Cortland Fire and Rescue, said. “With it on, I could float comfortably in this water for 30 minutes… It can be pretty fun.”

Those rescue suits, aside from cold protection, provide a great measure of flotation that turns firefighters into buoys. Together, those factors keep the rescuer safe and cognizant in real life scenarios.

A.J. Kurtzer, the training officer for Cortland Fire and Rescue, is one of a few members already qualified in ice-water rescue. She said it’s important to keep honing those skills in the off chance they’ll need to be used.

“We try to do this at least once every year,” Kurtzer said. “It’s hard because if you don’t have rescues, right, it’s like anything else. If you don’t use it, you lose it.”

Though none of the assembled volunteers had used their budding skills of ice-water rescue before, the trainer, Eddie Mueller, said he’s been on many rescues. Mueller, a Lincoln Fire and Rescue Battalion commander, made headlines in 2020 after saving a fisherman at Holmes Lake.

The ice at Olive Creek Lake State Recreation Area, where they trained on Saturday, Jan. 29, was thick enough to drive an ATV on, though perhaps not a car, Mueller said.

Somewhere across the flat plain of frozen water, clear enough in spots to see hazy reflections, the sound of ice cracking echoed like distant gun shots or a firework display.

First, Mueller had the volunteers get acquainted with the water in a small hole he buzzed through with a chainsaw.

“It’s about just being comfortable,” Mueller said. “You can tell the people who just got into their suits are leery about crawling in the water. When you watch me, I jump right in because I know the suit is going to hold me; I know its capabilities. It’s just to get them over that fear and anxiety that if they have the proper equipment they’re going to affect a good rescue.”

Then it was onto the larger hole, where they practiced rescuing each other. The training qualified volunteers for still-water rescue: for lakes and ponds, not for rivers.

The Cortland and Hickman fire departments are mutually aided together, meaning they usually respond to the same calls. Overtime, that’s created a strong bond between the two volunteer groups. For Kurtzer, bonding is one of the most important aspects of the work.

“This was really a way to become part of the community,” she said. “The most rewarding part is bonding with people. Fire and EMT, we’re a brother and sisterhood. We take care of each other, and we’re always in pairs.”

Briggs expressed a similar sentiment, saying trust and team work is crucial in fire and rescue situations. Briggs has been involved in the department for 12 years. Cortland’s department numbers 22 volunteers and answers to dozens upon dozens of calls every year.

“It’s nice to be able to help someone who might be at the worst moment in their life,” he said.

Mueller said, if you’re going near or on frozen water, you should have a plan. Tell others about where you are, and make sure to take precautions. One small tip is to pull the laces out of your shoes or boots so you can slip them off in the event of them filling with water.

As for the training, Mueller said it was a success.

“It’s fun, exciting work," he said. "As you look around, you see the excitement on people’s faces. No one is out here mad, and it’s a way to concentrate on somebody who could be in distress."

