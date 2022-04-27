 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BSDC employee arrested for sexual assault of patient

  • Updated
  • 0

Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested an employee of the Beatrice State Development Center (BSDC) following an investigation into an incident that occurred in 2021.

In October 2021, NSP was informed of an incident involving a BSDC patient and a staff member. Following investigation, with assistance of the Nebraska State Patrol Crime Lab, Allen Evans, 30, of Beatrice, was arrested for first degree sexual assault and tampering with evidence.

A statement from the Department of Health and Human Services said Evans was placed on investigatory suspension pending further action by the agency.

Evans was arrested Tuesday afternoon and lodged in Gage County Jail.

Allen Evans

Allen Evans
