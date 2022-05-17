BSDC sexual assault suspect appears in court

Additional details have been released regarding an alleged sexual assault that occurred at Beatrice State Developmental Center last year.

Allen Evans, 30, of Beatrice, is charged with first-degree sexual assault, tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a vulnerable adult. He appeared in Court Monday, where the case was bound to Gage County District Court with a hearing set for June 2.

In October 2021 investigators with the State Patrol were notified of allegations Evans had sexually assaulted a 34-year-old resident.

The victim told an employee that she was sexually assaulted by Evans, according to the arrest warrant. The Department of Health and Human Services previously declined to say what Evans’ role was at BSDC, though the arrest warrant refers to him as a supervisor.

The victim told the worker that Evans had raped her and did something to her in the bathroom. The worker took the victim to Beatrice Community Hospital, and eventually Bryan Health West in Lincoln.

The warrant states the State Patrol investigator was told by a sexual assault nurse examiner that the injuries were “amongst the worst she had ever observed” and included vaginal and anal trauma.

While at Bryan the victim told the investigator Evans had also placed her in the shower and sexually assaulted her again before using a towel to clean both of them before throwing the towel in a dumpster.

Authorities searched the dumpster outside of the victim’s residence in the 3000 block of Peterson Boulevard. During the search they found a trash bag that contained a bloody towel, pajama pants and underwear. Testing was done that connected the items to DNA from Evans, as well as the victim.

Evans was interviewed at BSDC, and denied sexual contact between the two.

A statement from the Department of Health and Human Services following his April 26 arrest said Evans was on investigatory suspension pending further action by the agency.

