BSDC study to be conducted

The future of Beatrice State Developmental Center is being considered as part of a study into BSDC and two other adult facilities in Nebraska.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) is in the process of evaluating the three state-owned and operated adult facilities. The project aims to perform a comprehensive system assessment, develop actionable recommendations and produce a detailed plan for the three Nebraska State owned and operated facilities, BSDC, Norfolk Regional Center and Lincoln Regional Center.

A document issued by DHHS stated the assessment aims, “to help us better understand current system strengths, weaknesses and opportunities to serve people with an array of care needs, focusing on the delivery systems, program administration, care coordination, and measurement and promotion of quality within these facilities.”

DHHS has engaged Myers and Stauffer, a consulting firm, to assess and make recommendations for the design of the state service delivery system BSDC will have opportunity to provide insight and experiences to Myers and Stauffer consultants.

The consulting firm is expected to provide an opportunity for BSDC to give insights and “make an impact” on the future of health care and population health in Nebraska.

The study hopes to identify the current strengths and challenges of the State owned and operated facilities, gain insight on the current status of the facilities and how to make improvements, determine the needs and wants of the community, identify areas of opportunity to ensure continued progress and inform the state's strategy and future direction.

