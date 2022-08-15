Build relationships that work

It has been three weeks full of learning for me. Lessons that are connected.

A few weeks ago, I started an online class that requires four hours of my Monday afternoons for 10 weeks. There is a 50-hour practicum, an online curriculum with videos and tests and by the end of the course there will be a test that will certify me as a Peer Support Specialist.

It’s not like I’m trying to build my resume’ because I’m quite comfortable with where I am in my career. I applied for the class because there was a promise of helping people. That’s what got me excited about this opportunity.

A Peer Support Specialist is a person who has lived experiences and is willing to walk beside a person in their recovery in substance abuse or mental health.

What I’ve found in the short three weeks of classes is that despite all of our desire to help people where they are, we have differences in how to best help.

Sometimes the person you are helping doesn’t even know where they need help.

That was my thinking when I signed up for an online training in basic mediation. Only four weeks of two-hour online class one time a week through the month of August. Four hours of online curriculum with videos, role plays and homework. By the end of the course and with a couple of practice mediation session, I will be a Mediator.

Everyone has conflict, but do we all deal with it in a healthy way?

I’ve learned there are five approaches:

1. Avoidance (No way)

2. Confrontation (My way)

3. Accommodation (Your way)

4. Collaboration (Our way)

5. Compromise (1/2 way)

A mediator is neutral and impartial while facilitating the problem-solving process.

I’ve learned a lot about information gathering, open ended questions and reflective listening. Also, did you know there is a difference in issues and interests.

We’ve talked about the acronyms THINK (true, helpful, inspiring, necessary and kind) and WAIT (Why Am I Talking?)

Again, it’s not that I needed to build my resume’ of qualifications. For me it’s about learning new skills that could help the youth, adults and families that need assistance.

But one thing that keeps coming up in both of the online learning communities is “If it’s not working for one of us, it’s not working for any of us.” It has been used when discussing co-facilitation and relationships.

Isn’t that interesting?

If I had thought about this in terms of my relationships, I might have had better relationships throughout my life.

My friend, Anne, and I have been close since we were in the 2nd grade. We have walked beside each other through marriage, divorce, and parenting. Now we’re grandparents. We’ve laughed, cried and prayed together through life’s celebrations and disappointments.

It’s a relationship that has worked for both of us for a lot of years.

“A sweet friendship refreshes the soul.” (Proverbs 27:9)

But on the flip sign of the coin, I’ve had friendships that have only been a part of my life for a short season. Also, clients that pretty happy to be away from me after they completed their requirements. It didn’t work for both of us.

As I review some of my other relationships, I’m thinking of my disobedient and wayward cows. After last week, which I spent every evening dealing their inability to say within the boundary of the fence, I feel like there may be a few less in my herd this fall.

“Most good relationships are built on mutual trust and respect.” (Mona Sutphen)