Business fair showcases child-entrepreneurs

By 1 p.m. Sunday, the door to Vintage Venue swung open and shut at a steady rhythm, letting in little streams of wet spring air.

Locals sauntered through the business fair, past lines of tables topped with merchandise: socks bursting with tie-die colors, hand-crafted bead necklaces and cacti barely poking through dry dirt. The sales associates stood a few heads shorter than at a typical open-floor business fair, but their professionalism, their air of confidence could have fooled you.

The second annual Beatrice Children’s Business Fair brought out 26 businesses, operated by kids between the ages of 6-14, to the heart of Beatrice.

Amy Weichel, a Beatrice Christian Academy board member who set up the event, said the fair helps the academy further its goals of lifting up the community.

“Our mission is to help kids realize their talents and their gifts so that they can use their gifts to change the world,” Weichel said. “We want to give them some exposure to business so they can learn a lot about finances, changing money and marketing. They get that firsthand experience with that.”

Participating businesses needed to fill out an application and pay a small fee. Part of that application meant filling out how much they thought they’d spend on product for the event—the kind of behind-the-scenes number crunching kids usually wait to figure out until their professional lives.

The fair opens a door to the business world for participants just enough to see inside. Weichel said it’s opportunities like these that can help shape a child’s future.

“Well a lot of kids at this age don’t really know what they want to do, so just giving them the exposure and experience to try different things,” she said. “My children haven’t had much experience with selling things, so they participated last year and learned a lot. They took what they learned last year and applied it to this year.”

For one of her sons, that meant cutting down on the quantity of pictures he produced, focusing instead on quality. He added snacks to his supply for good measure.

Riley Staton, 9 years old, sat at a table adorned with his tie-die shirts and socks. In the days leading up to the fair, he took on the role of a manufacturer, producing dozens of sets of apparel.

“I really like doing it,” Staton said. “I love how bright and colorful they are.”

Staton said he spent a day doing the shirts. It was his first try at the socks, and he said they were an especially hot commodity.

Hunter Grone, a 10 years old sporting a camouflaged sweatshirt, stood behind a table full of deer sheds. He turned a playful pastime into a way to test his skill as an entrepreneur.

“We own a creek, and a lot of deer like to roam around here” Grone said. “…I just want to show the people of Beatrice what else is out there besides cars and towns.”

This year marked 10 year-old Max DeSotel’s second time at the fair. He greeted customers with confidence in his black vest and tie. A fedora rocked on his nodding head.

DeSotel sold plants, something he said he likes to grow. He said last year’s fair taught him a lot, and he was happy to be back.

“It’s just something fun to do,” DeSotel said. “I like seeing the customers when they smile.”

Weichel said she was pleased with how much the event grew from last year, and she said she hopes it keeps growing as the years go on.

