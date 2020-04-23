Businesses give community outdoor opportunities during COVID-19 outbreak

According to the Centers for Disease Control, staying physically active is one of the best ways to keep one’s mind and body healthy during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Beatrice community has additional reasons to interact with nature this week, as the 50th Earth Day was on April 22, and Mayor Stan Wirth proclaimed this year’s Arbor Day to be on April 24.
The first Arbor Day was started by J. Sterling Morton. On April 10, 1872, over one million trees were planted in Nebraska, and it became a nationwide holiday ten years later. More than 30 countries celebrate some form of Arbor Day, but the actual date varies to match the local climate’s best time to plant trees.
During an online city council meeting Monday evening, Wirth noted that trees can reduce the erosion of topsoil, moderate the temperature, produce oxygen and provide habitat for wildlife.
“I urge all citizens to celebrate Arbor Day and support efforts to protect our trees and woodlands,” Wirth said. “Furthermore, I urge all citizens to plant trees to gladden the heart and promote the wellbeing of this and future generations.”
Lisa Grabowski, assistant manager of Orscheln Farm & Home in Beatrice, said she’s seen a huge purchase increase in plants and gardening equipment recently.
“We’ve been open for 18 years, and this is by far the largest increase I’ve ever seen…I honestly think it’s a good thing, to get reacquainted with the earth that way,” Grabowski said.
Grabowski noted benefits of people planting their own food, including saving money and giving them and their kids something to do outside.
Individuals can call Orscheln’s and pick up items from their cars, or Grabowski said employees are observing social distancing within the store, as well.
When visiting parks and recreational facilities, the CDC recommends not using playgrounds, not participating in organized activities or sports, and not using water parks. The CDC states to also not visit parks if sick or recently exposed to COVID-19.
One sport that allows for social distancing is golf, and Seth Ray, head golf professional Beatrice Country Club, said they are busier now than usual.
“Everybody has taken individual carts, we sanitize all of the carts. There actually are no rakes on the golf course right now for bunkers…All of the flag sticks have got to stay in the hole, we spaced our tee times out,” Ray said. “If you feel at risk, then don’t play. But on our end, we’re sanitizing everything that you would possibly touch.”
Ray noted that individuals can also walk between holes, and that he’s noticed an increase in youths playing at this time. He helped students at Saint Paul’s Lutheran School learn the sport in January before the school closures, noting that it’s a life-long sport anyone can play.
