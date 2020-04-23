Businesses give community outdoor opportunities during COVID-19 outbreak

Grabowski noted benefits of people planting their own food, including saving money and giving them and their kids something to do outside.

Individuals can call Orscheln’s and pick up items from their cars, or Grabowski said employees are observing social distancing within the store, as well.

When visiting parks and recreational facilities, the CDC recommends not using playgrounds, not participating in organized activities or sports, and not using water parks. The CDC states to also not visit parks if sick or recently exposed to COVID-19.

One sport that allows for social distancing is golf, and Seth Ray, head golf professional Beatrice Country Club, said they are busier now than usual.

“Everybody has taken individual carts, we sanitize all of the carts. There actually are no rakes on the golf course right now for bunkers…All of the flag sticks have got to stay in the hole, we spaced our tee times out,” Ray said. “If you feel at risk, then don’t play. But on our end, we’re sanitizing everything that you would possibly touch.”

Ray noted that individuals can also walk between holes, and that he’s noticed an increase in youths playing at this time. He helped students at Saint Paul’s Lutheran School learn the sport in January before the school closures, noting that it’s a life-long sport anyone can play.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.