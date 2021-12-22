Businesses participate in annual display contest

Business owners in downtown Beatrice are getting into the holiday spirit this season with festive decorations and displays.

Many participated in Main Street Beatrice’s annual store front display contest, which was held for the 11th time.

Michael Sothan, Main Street Beatrice director, said the event is a fun opportunity for building owners to get involved.

“Especially after the years we’ve had with the pandemic, it’s really exciting to be able to walk or drive around the community and see people in the holiday spirit,” he said. “Whether it’s residential light displays or downtown with storefront displays, it gives the community a merry and festive spirit and puts a smile on your face.”

The theme of this year’s event was “A Storybook Christmas.” Contest winners were announced Wednesday morning, and include:

Best representation of theme co-winners: Gems & Junk and Scheer Quality Furniture.

Most creative use of product and theme: Sunrise Bakery.

Honorable mention: Security First Bank.

Most creative use of technology: Home Instead.

Voting for the people’s choice award closed Tuesday, and those results will be announced at a later date.

The displays were recently viewed and judged by the Main Street Beatrice Design Committee. The displays were not limited to the contest participants, and several other storefronts were decorated and contributed to this magical holiday season.

Sothan said 12 businesses participated, which is typical for the event.

“It was definitely fun to see people focusing on the theme and having fun with it,” he said. “We definitely saw some new businesses part participating and used technology in different ways. It was fun to see how the displays change and evolve.”

Businesses that participated in the store front display contest included The Black Crow Restaurant and Bar, Blue Bulldog, Gems & Junk, Great Western Bank, Home Instead, Nebraska Title Co., Quilt Stitches, Scheer Quality Furniture, Security First Bank, Sunrise Bakery, Uhl’s Sporting Goods & Screen Printing and Weigel Jewelry.

The theme was also incorporated into events led by Main Street Beatrice, the Beatrice Public Library and Beatrice Area Chamber of Commerce.

