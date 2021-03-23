Businesses prepare for Chocolate Lovers Extravaganza

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Extravaganza is typically held the first Saturday in February, so last year chocolate lovers were able to participate before the COVID-19 pandemic hit Southeast Nebraska.

“I think we all understand that COVID is still out there, so with that in mind we are asking people that attend the event to certainly come out and enjoy the event, just take some added precautions like maintaining social distancing,” Sothan said. “We are going to recommend mask wearing. Some of our participating businesses are still requiring wearing masks. We are not requiring it as part of the event, but it is certainly recommended.”

Sothan also said that only the first 200 participants ages 21 and older will be able to fully participate in Saturday’s events, which is partially due to the amount of treats each business is preparing to make.