Businesses prepare for Chocolate Lovers Extravaganza

Local dessert lovers who haven’t been satiated by last month’s Valentine’s Day events can celebrate this weekend, as Main Street Beatrice hosts its annual Chocolate Lovers’ Shopping Day Extravaganza.
From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 27, 26 new and returning businesses will have different kinds of chocolates for the public to try as they explore downtown.
“We’ve got some new shops like the Blue Bulldog, one of our gift shops there in the Mercantile Building, they’re going to be a part of it,” Main Street Director Michael Sothan said. “I know that they have not been in the past. Brews, Burgers and Blades, one of our downtown restaurants and axe throwing venues will be open. They’re a new addition. We’ve got a couple that haven’t been a part of it for a couple of years, so we’ve got some return folks. Fletchers Decorating, Salvation Army. Sifted Sweets, they opened a couple of weeks after this event last year, so this is the first time we’ll have them a part of the event, so we’re super excited about that.”
Sothan said that past participants have come for the treats and to spend time with friends and family.
“But by the time they get done, it’s less about the chocolate and more about just kind of the adventure of the day, seeing new shops and having fun in their favorite shops, and just kind of getting a chance to get out,” Sothan said. “That’s one of the things that makes each year a lot of fun, the fact that there are oftentimes new locations to go and explore. This year is certainly no different.”
The Extravaganza is typically held the first Saturday in February, so last year chocolate lovers were able to participate before the COVID-19 pandemic hit Southeast Nebraska.
“I think we all understand that COVID is still out there, so with that in mind we are asking people that attend the event to certainly come out and enjoy the event, just take some added precautions like maintaining social distancing,” Sothan said. “We are going to recommend mask wearing. Some of our participating businesses are still requiring wearing masks. We are not requiring it as part of the event, but it is certainly recommended.”
Sothan also said that only the first 200 participants ages 21 and older will be able to fully participate in Saturday’s events, which is partially due to the amount of treats each business is preparing to make.
“But we certainly want it to be a day that’s open to everybody,” Sothan said. “With that also said, the event is geared towards adults. We do ask that our participants be age 21 and older. Part of the reason why is we have a couple of stops along the way that are certainly more adult-oriented. The Mechanical Room, The Rail, places like that. So while kids can step foot inside of there, oftentimes the chocolate item may be more adult-oriented. So that’s something that if someone wants to bring their whole family along, that’s fine, just know that kids will not be able to fully participate.”
Participants can register the day-of at Vintage Venue, located at 620 Court St., to receive all of the Chocolate Lovers locations.
Sothan recommended that people arrive to register prior to the 10a.m. start time, and that everyone who goes to all locations and returns their punch card to Vintage Venue will be entered to win a grand prize.
Individuals interested in the event can call Main Street Beatrice at 402-223-3244 for more information.