C & L Baseball Cards celebrates 30 years in downtown Beatrice

Larry said they were buying about $300-worth of comics every week to start out.

The two opened their downtown location in 1991, and despite a flood a year later, causing the cards to stick together like bricks, as Larry describes, C & L has been able to continue and expand.

In addition to comic books and baseball cards, Christopher said they’ve expanded to card games like Magic the Gathering, Pokémon, Yu-Gi-Oh!, Force of Will, board games like Star Wars: Legion and Dungeons and Dragons, and videogame systems.

Christopher said while most of their customer-base is college age or older, kids come in to collect Pokémon cards, and then C & L has tournaments for that and several other games that can teach people how to play.

“I’ve had a lot of customers that have moved out of here after high school, and still miss coming down here because where they moved to, they’re always cutthroat, a lot of the other shops,” Christopher explained. “Here we have a lot more open-play. Play to have fun, that’s the main thing. It’s fun, learn the game, and enjoy it.”