Beatrice’s own Philadelphia Eagle Cam Jurgens was greeted with screaming and cheering when he visited Stoddard Elementary on Wednesday afternoon.

The week prior to the Super Bowl, the students made a video for Jurgens. During a visit home, he arranged to visit the school. However, the students were only told they were gathering in the gym for a surprise guest.

Principal Kevin Janssen introduced Jurgens.

“We are in the presence of Beatrice High School graduate, a former Nebraska Cornhusker and a participant in the Super Bowl," he said.

Screaming erupted from the students as Jurgens came into the gym.

Jurgens said he wanted to come and say thank you.

“There is a lot of fun stuff that we got to do as a part of Super Bowl week,” he said. “One of my favorite things was getting the video from all of you. That means a lot.”

After the students had photos and had given high fives, Jurgens continued to visit with teachers and sign memorabilia.

“I remember being in their shoes at Cedar Elementary if someone was going to state we would make signs and send them off,” he said. “This was similar, except I was playing in the Super Bowl which is a little bigger.

“It was cool getting to see that video from people in Nebraska wearing my t-shirts and cheering us on.”