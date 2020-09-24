Camera footage leads to burglary arrest

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Police arrested a woman for burglary after prescription medications were taken from a Beatrice home.

At around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Beatrice police interviewed two burglary victims. The first victim interviewed was sleeping and heard someone enter the room and go into a closet of the residence in the 1400 block of Lincoln Street.

Surveillance footage from the residence showed a woman identified as 41-year-old Melissa Aragon entering the home through an unlocked back door. She was later seen leaving the residence with a lock box that arrest documents state contained prescription medication.

A warrant was issued, and Aragon told police she took the pills because she was afraid she wouldn’t be able to get her prescription filled.

She also told police she left the box on the northeast corner of the driveway at the Lincoln Street residence, but it was not located.

She was placed under arrest for burglary.

