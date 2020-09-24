 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Camera footage leads to burglary arrest
View Comments
top story

Camera footage leads to burglary arrest

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

Police arrested a woman for burglary after prescription medications were taken from a Beatrice home.

At around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Beatrice police interviewed two burglary victims. The first victim interviewed was sleeping and heard someone enter the room and go into a closet of the residence in the 1400 block of Lincoln Street.

Surveillance footage from the residence showed a woman identified as 41-year-old Melissa Aragon entering the home through an unlocked back door. She was later seen leaving the residence with a lock box that arrest documents state contained prescription medication.

A warrant was issued, and Aragon told police she took the pills because she was afraid she wouldn’t be able to get her prescription filled.

She also told police she left the box on the northeast corner of the driveway at the Lincoln Street residence, but it was not located.

She was placed under arrest for burglary.

Melissa Aragon

Melissa Aragon
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Protests over George Floyd's death continue outside state Capitol on Sunday

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News