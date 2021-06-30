Camp programs return to Jefferson County

Dunker said the plan was to make the s’mores over a campfire, but since the kindling got wet, the campers made them on the stove, instead. However, they were able to still talk about proper fire safety and food safety while camping.

“Being a food nutrition and health educator, my goal in any given situation is just to make sure people understand that all foods fit into a healthy lifestyle, including the little s’mores snacks that we’re making that they can have fun with,” Dunker said. “It’s really just about moving your body in a way that you can have fun with and you can enjoy. That’s my message for all kids all the time, rather than getting caught up in the details of what everybody thinks healthy living should be.”

While teaching Camp Renegade kids the proper form and safety when shooting a BB gun, retired extension educator Randy Pryor told them how the camp got its name in the first place.

Pryor said there was a district 4-H camp in Seward that closed in 1978 and was moved to Gretna. He noted Gretna would be harder for local students to travel to, so it was decided a camp would be formed at Fairbury’s Camp Jefferson, as well, starting in 1979.