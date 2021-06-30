Camp programs return to Jefferson County

FAIRBURY -- Area youth are learning about science, health and civic engagement through common camping activities, as Camp Renegade and Camp Venture returned to Camp Jefferson in Fairbury this week.
Camp Renegade had roughly 60 kids age 8-10 participate this year, and Camp Venture had roughly 55 kids age 10-12. For two days each, the campers were able to do activities like canoeing, swimming, learning about local forestry, and shooting BB guns and use bows and arrows.
The camps are organized by the Nebraska Extension Office, along with the 4-H Youth Development Program.
Jacie Milius, a 4-H Youth Development Extension Educator, said the camps were canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and that the extension office is super excited to see the campers once again.
“It seems like they’re having a lot of fun this year, too,” Milius said. “One thing that I do really appreciate about the way we do camp is it’s a one night overnight camp. It gets the kids kind of in a place where they can be away from home, get experience being away from home, but also meet other kids that they haven’t met before or might not have met. But then also just getting their hands going and trying some hands-on skills and things like that is kind of fun.”
One of the hands-on activities with Camp Renegade on Tuesday included learning how to cook marshmallows and chocolate in an ice cream cone to make a new kind of s’more with food, nutrition and health extension educator, Tara Dunker.
Dunker said the plan was to make the s’mores over a campfire, but since the kindling got wet, the campers made them on the stove, instead. However, they were able to still talk about proper fire safety and food safety while camping.
“Being a food nutrition and health educator, my goal in any given situation is just to make sure people understand that all foods fit into a healthy lifestyle, including the little s’mores snacks that we’re making that they can have fun with,” Dunker said. “It’s really just about moving your body in a way that you can have fun with and you can enjoy. That’s my message for all kids all the time, rather than getting caught up in the details of what everybody thinks healthy living should be.”
While teaching Camp Renegade kids the proper form and safety when shooting a BB gun, retired extension educator Randy Pryor told them how the camp got its name in the first place.
Pryor said there was a district 4-H camp in Seward that closed in 1978 and was moved to Gretna. He noted Gretna would be harder for local students to travel to, so it was decided a camp would be formed at Fairbury’s Camp Jefferson, as well, starting in 1979.
“There was a gentleman at [The University of Nebraska] that said ‘You guys are renegades for doing your own camp. You should all be going to district camp at Gretna.’ We said no. When you go to Camp Renegade, many of those kids will go on to district and state 4-H camps, and it’s supportive of your program, not against the program,” Pryor said. “So we’ve called it Camp Renegade ever since.”
Milius said at the end of the camping experience, it’s great if the kids learn something new, but that the main focus is building new friendships.
“That’s more or less what it comes down to, just building relationships with others, and being able to have friendships and make friendships fast,” Milius said.
“The crafts and activities are really the medium that we’re using to get at that larger piece of interacting in a healthy way with your peers and the caring adults in your life, and making sure that all of it has that positive bent to it,” Dunker said.
More information about the Nebraska Extension Office and its programs can be found at extension.unl.edu/