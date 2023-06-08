The annual 10/11 Can Care-a-van was held on Wednesday at Russ’s Market.

Three local food pantries benefitted from the event: The Community Food Pantry, the Salvation Army and the Blue Valley Community Action pantry.

Community Food Pantry Coordinator Angy Essam said appreciates all the donations.

“Russ’ Market brought out a couple of cases of cereal and barbeque sauce,” she said. “Our goal is 3,000 pounds of food.”

Manager Sue Orwen said the number of people they serve has increased during the past year.

“Last year we served about 400 people a month,” she said. “We’re serving about 500 people on a monthly basis now.”

The Community Food Pantry plans to move to their new location in the Beatrice City Auditorium near the end of July.

Salvation Army Administrator Hope Burris said the food pantry at the Salvation Army is able to be accessed by those in need twice a month. They are open Monday thru Friday from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

“We’ve been serving 2,500 to 3,000 people a month,” she said. “There’s a variety of meat and produce they are able to get. Monday, Wednesday and Friday are Walmart donations day and from 1-2:30 p.m. there is baked good and produce.”

Burris said they order about 10,000 pounds of food from the Food Bank monthly.

At the end of the day, approximately 2,700 pounds of food was donated to be divided by the three programs.

All three pantries take monetary and food donations at any time. The most needed items are spaghetti sauce, condiments, peanut butter and jelly, coffee, tea bags, salsa, taco fixings, shampoo, toothpaste, paper towels and toilet paper.