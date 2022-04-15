Candidate for Governor stumps in Beatrice

Brett Lindstrom, state senator and Nebraska gubernatorial candidate, spoke to about a dozen locals in Beatrice’s Carnegie Building on Thursday afternoon.

Lindstrom gave a stump speech in the building’s board room and took questions from attendees.

Lindstrom has represented Nebraska District 18, northwest Omaha, at the legislature the last eight years. He’s served as the vice-chair of the legislature’s Revenue Committee and said his experience has prepared him for the job of governor.

“If you look at the track record over the last eight years, you know I’d ask myself, ‘Is Brett somebody who has delivered on what he set out to do,’” he said. “And I think you can look over the last eight years, and say yeah, he’s done that.”

Lindstrom discussed his goal to lower taxes and expand rural broadband.

“If I had an over-arching theme, it’s to be competitive,” he said. “…It’s been a death by 1,000 cuts over time, and if we’re going to have victory, we need 1,000 wins in that equation. That goes back to the sports complexes. That goes back to the rural broadband… taxation reform.”

Lindstrom stressed the importance of practical coalition building to get bills passed.

“I know you can have politicians who will stand up and say, ‘We’re going to eliminate income tax and property tax. Thanks, I’ll see you later,’” he said. “But that’s just not the reality of the situation that we have. We have 49 state senators that come from all different backgrounds, all different walks of life… To do these things, we have to build a coalition of about 33… What I’m describing right now is a plan that can get to that 33.”

Lindstrom also mentioned the dark money ads that have recently put him in the crosshairs, something he said he’s felt encouraged by.

“And actually I wasn’t super upset about it, frankly,” he said. “I thought it was a good sign. That somebody is worried and they’re going to run some ads against us.”

One of the ads goes after Lindstrom for not being supportive enough of Voter ID Laws. When asked a question about the ad, Lindstrom explained his vote nearly a decade ago against Voter ID Laws came from its costs. He said that “in light of recent events,” he supports Voter ID Laws.

Lindstrom didn’t raise any specific allegations of voter fraud in the 2020 election, saying he trusted the word of Nebraska’s Secretary of State.

“There’s a feeling across the country and in the state of Nebraska, that people want their vote to count and their vote to matter,” he said. “Part of it is listening to the state of Nebraska, and that’s what people want.”

When asked about the allegations of sexual assault against fellow candidate Charles Herbster, including one from State Sen. Julie Slama, Lindstrom said he had no comment. Though, he later shared his thoughts with the Omaha-World Herald.

“As a husband and father of two young daughters, this is personal,” Lindstrom said to the Omaha-World Herald. “We need to listen to and stand with the victims."

Lindstrom’s campaign manager, Tori Mahoney, said he will hit the campaign trail hard after Easter.

