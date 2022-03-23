Candidates for governor speak in Beatrice

Five candidates in Nebraska’s Republican primary for Governor spoke at a forum in Beatrice on Tuesday.

Theresa Thibodeau, Breland Ridenour, Lela McNinch, Charles Herbster and Michael Connely answered questions in the Beatrice Country Club Classic’s Bar and Grill. Brett Lindstrom and Jim Pillen did not attend the event, which drew around 150 people.

Ashley Mason, who helped organize the event with other members of Patriots of Beatrice and Gage County, said she was happy with attendance. She said people came from all around the area, even from Lincoln and Omaha.

Jefferson County District 2 Commissioner Gale Pohlmann was one such area attendee. Pohlmann said he enjoyed the event, but he would have also liked to see Lindstrom and Pillen speak.

“I wish all of the candidates could have been here,” Pohlmann said. “That would have made it more complete.”

Candidates started with their introductions and moved on to answering questions. Bob Tiemann moderated the forum, transitioning from one question to the next. Each candidate had 2 minutes for each question.

“I think the night went very well,” Tiemann said. “There was a very good turnout, and the candidates had some really good ideas. I think the information they presented are really going to help people who haven’t made up their minds. I think there were a number of people here who already had their minds made up, but there are some who were probably pushed in one direction or another tonight.”

Questions ranged in subject matter from property taxes to policing. Some topics held only threadbare relationships to Nebraska’s gubernatorial politics, including one about the first transgender woman to win an NCAA swimming title.

Candidate forums typically offer the chance for hopefuls to distinguish themselves from each other, but despite the race’s unusually crowded field, that seemed like a chance most candidates were unwilling to take.

Few disagreements flared between candidates. One issue, discussion over the EPIC Consumption Tax, brought out only subtle disagreement. Pohlmann said that lack of disjunction made it harder to decide who to support.

“It would have been good to see more differences between them,” Pohlmann said. “Most of the questions were pretty easy to answer, and they focused on things that everyone already agreed on.”

But Tiemann said the differences between the candidates were clear enough in the way they discussed the issues.

“The biggest difference is the presentation approach,” he said. “A lot of the times when you make up your mind for who you’re going to vote for, it’s not just their positions… The difference comes in on their approach, on how they’re going to tackle the issues once they get in office.”

A candidate forum will come to Sterling this Sunday. The GOP primary candidates for Governor will face each other on the May 10 ballot.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0