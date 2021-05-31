CAP Congressional Gold Medal awarded

The family of Lt. Norma Adams was presented with a Congressional Gold Medal by the Nebraska Civil Air Patrol on Saturday, May 29 at the Highland Cemetery near Adams.
Adams was born August 29, 1924 north of Adams. She was the youngest of five children of Newell and Jennie Adams, who were farmers. In April 1936 her family moved to the Auburn area.
She attended Auburn High School.
At the age of 15, Norma joined the first group of students taking flying lessons in Auburn from Frank Bringham. In 1939, Bringham used the pasture a half-a-mile from the Adams’ family farm to land planes.
Norma’s niece, Lila Adams Bottolfsen, remembers a story her father, Fred, told.
“When Norma first showed interest in flying, Grandpa asked the man giving lessons to take her up in a plane to scare her so she would lose interest in flying. During the flight they flew upside down, did loops, anything to scare her, but it didn’t work. She just loved it.”
Norma earned her solo pilot license in April 1941. She graduated from high school at 17 years of age in May 1941. Her high school yearbook inscription which she wrote stated “Norma Adams likes to fly, and to an airplane clings; and if by chance her plane should crash, she’ll get some angel wings.”
The family moved back to their farm north of Adams after Norma graduated.
In August 1942, Norma was employed at the Crete Airport as a pilot. She began taking lessons to become a flight instructor with Bringham Flying Service. In September 1942, Norma was training in Lincoln with the Women’s Air Corp. She earned her private pilot license in November 1942 which allowed her to give flying lessons.
The Civil Air Patrol was created during WWII for wartime missions such as aircraft warning, courier service, missing aircraft searches, tow target and tracking missions and disaster relief.
A CAP squadron started in Crete in March 1942, and Norma joined. Norma was involved with CAP recruiting missions, mapping and observation flights. She was also a member of the Aeronautical Association of Nebraska and the Women Flyers of America, Inc.
On Oct. 7, 1943, Norma took a test flight with a mechanic, Frank Spinar Jr., on a plane he had been repairing. The plane crashed, and they were tragically killed. Norma's funeral was conducted by the CAP with 25 uniformed officials and students. Norma was buried in her CAP uniform.
Gage County Historical Society Board Member Sheila Day, researched Adams after finding her grave at the Highland Cemetery.
“I had never heard of her before, though I went to school at Adams from K-12. I wanted to find out who she was and why she died at a young age,” said Day.