CAP Congressional Gold Medal awarded

The family moved back to their farm north of Adams after Norma graduated.

In August 1942, Norma was employed at the Crete Airport as a pilot. She began taking lessons to become a flight instructor with Bringham Flying Service. In September 1942, Norma was training in Lincoln with the Women’s Air Corp. She earned her private pilot license in November 1942 which allowed her to give flying lessons.

The Civil Air Patrol was created during WWII for wartime missions such as aircraft warning, courier service, missing aircraft searches, tow target and tracking missions and disaster relief.

A CAP squadron started in Crete in March 1942, and Norma joined. Norma was involved with CAP recruiting missions, mapping and observation flights. She was also a member of the Aeronautical Association of Nebraska and the Women Flyers of America, Inc.

On Oct. 7, 1943, Norma took a test flight with a mechanic, Frank Spinar Jr., on a plane he had been repairing. The plane crashed, and they were tragically killed. Norma's funeral was conducted by the CAP with 25 uniformed officials and students. Norma was buried in her CAP uniform.

