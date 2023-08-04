Beatrice's historic Carnegie Building recently received a marble flooring upgrade in the rotunda area.

Andrew Carnegie gave a $20,000 grant for construction and the building was built in 1903. There was an additional gift of $2,000 for furniture. The library opened in 1904.

After a new larger library for the community was built in 1991. The Carnegie Building sat vacant from 1999 until 2007 when a new roof was installed. A $1 million overhaul was completed in 2012.

The building now houses Gage County Tourism, NGage and the Beatrice Area Chamber of Commerce. It is owned by the City of Beatrice.

Secretary Laureen Riedesel said the Carnegie Center Inc. is a non-profit group that has been committed to the continued restoration of the building.

“Our group is committed to the continued restoration of the Carnegie Building,” she said. “We started with the light fixtures that are close to the original electrolier, a light that could use either electricity or gas. The restoration of the marble tiles have been a Big Give project for the last two years.”

The 10x10 Carrara marble tile is original to the building and was partially restored after the carpet and glue were removed.

The cracks in the marble were making it unstable and difficult to maintain.

The work was done by Terry’s Tile and Marble Restoration of Omaha. They specialize in this type of work.

Riedesel said she was excited to find a company so close.

Tourism Director Dakota Hurley watched the process from her office. She said there was a gritty substance that was spread over the floor. The cracks and the chips in the marble were filled prior to a pressure process.

“I can see it is much brighter than it was,” she said. “The general public may not be able to see the difference, but I see it. It’s also safer with the tiles not shifting.”

Treasurer Dana Hydo said the group fills the gap.

“The city will always take care of the needs, but we help with the projects that are nice to do,” she said. “The projects that are wanted, but needed. This building is too special to lose. It’s really important.”

Some of the other projects the group helped fund include the art hanging system and display cases.

The next project of the Carnegie Center Inc. is the removal if the carpet on the edges of the rotunda. It will be replaced with a wood flooring that would have been similar to what was original to the building. The group is participating in Big Give in September.

The Carnegie Center Inc. is also seeking volunteers. More information can be found by calling 402-239-5907 or emailing beatricecarnegiecenter@gmail.com .