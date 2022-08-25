CASA of Gage County recognized as independent organization

On July 1, CASA of Gage County was recognized as an independent nonprofit program.

On Thursday morning, the Beatrice Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting to celebrate the new designation.

Prior to July 1st CASA of Gage County was a part of a regional group of CASA organizations throughout Southeast Nebraska.

“Establishing CASA of Gage County as an independent nonprofit program allows us to create our own image, and provides autonomy in planning, and providing more local resources, to our Gage County community and volunteer management,” said Amber Lovitt, Executive Director.

The mission of CASA of Gage County is to advocate through the court system for the best interest of children identified as abused and neglected. They recruit and train volunteers who meet regularly with youth, foster parents, Guardian Ad Litems, and any other person who is important in the court process.

The volunteer also completes a Court report with recommendations that are in the best interest of the child.

“We strive to ensure a safe, secure, and nurturing environment for each child and that each child has a voice as their future and care are determined,” said Lovitt.

Jonathan Eller, Vice President of the Board, thanked the volunteers and Board members that had been involved in the lengthy process of becoming an independent nonprofit program.

“I love being involved with CASA. It’s an extra voice for children in the court system. Sometimes their small voices get lost in the criminal or juvenile system,” said Eller.

Kathie Menck has been a volunteer with CASA of Gage County for three years.

“The best part of being involved with CASA is meeting and interacting with the kids,” said Menck. “I’ve only had one case that was really long. When I started with the youth he was in the second grade. He is now in the 5th and just got adopted."

Denise Carpenter said she enjoys being involved with CASA of Gage County as a Board Member.

“I came from the DHHS Child and Family Services and want to be an advocate for children,” said Carpenter.

A volunteer is required to complete 30 hours of training before being matched with a youth. The next training series begins Oct. 6. For more information on CASA of Gage County go to casaofgagecounty.org or call Amber Lovitt at 402-806-2546.

CASA of Gage County is funded through grants, donations, Gage County United Way and Big Give Gage.