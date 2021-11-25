CASA works to support area youth

Southeast Nebraska CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) works to serve children and families in Seward, Saline, Thayer, Jefferson and Gage Counties.

Beginning July 1, CASA of Gage County began the process to start an independent program due to the numbers of youth that require services.

A Court Appointed Special Advocate is a trained citizen volunteer to ensure that the needs and interests of abused, neglected, uncontrolled or wayward children are being met.

After being screened, trained and appointed by the Juvenile Court Judge, the CASA volunteer meets with the assigned child to become familiar with the needs in the case.

Amber Lovitt has been the Director of Southeast Nebraska CASA since July 1, 2019.

“Maybe the child has a need for medical attention, therapy or whatever service to help them,” she said. “The CASA volunteer then works with professionals involved in the case such as the Judge, County Attorney, Guardian Ad Litem, the Department of Health and Human Services, parents, foster parents, relative caregivers, therapists, teachers or other care providers. They document those services and provide reports to the Court.

“Currently we have 18 trained advocates that are matched and serving 35 children. We have three children that are currently not being served.”

CASA of Gage County has an eight-person board of directors. Lovitt is currently the only paid staff.

“Every case is different and we hope that every child can be reunited with their family,” she said. “We are information gatherers and try to be sure the families served will not be return to the system.”

A Futuring Fosters program is also available to foster children that are near aging out of the Department of Health and Human Services. The curriculum helps students develop life skills, make application for employment.

“We have a wonderful community with a lot of support programs, but those kids just need to know what their resources are available and how to access services,” Lovitt said.

When Lovitt started more than two years ago, she had one gentleman that she could meet with and discuss training. Pastor Ernesto Medina had been a CASA volunteer in Douglas County, but moved to Beatrice and is now volunteering in Fremont.

CASA is a national program and once trained, the volunteer can be an advocate anywhere there is a program.

“The work is hard and real,” Medina said. “We bust our little rear ends doing the tough advocacy against a system that is really broken. And that is why I really don’t have a choice to not be a CASA volunteer. It is the right thing to do for these kids.”

Lovitt said that CASA receives financial support from grants, Big Give Gage, The Gage County United Way, and county support.

“We offer trainings once a month for the volunteers and for anyone who would like to attend,” said Lovitt. “We try to give back to the community by sponsoring different events like the talent show during Homestead Days, a Kindness Matters bookmark contest, and the coat drive.

“We can’t serve everyone with needs in our community, but we try to help people find the resources that they need. I’ve learned so much by just listening to people. They know what they need, but maybe not where to find it.”

Lovitt added the volunteers are crucial to the program, and the community.

“Our CASA volunteers are sometimes the only consistent professional that some of these kids have throughout their time involved in out-of-home care,” she said. “It’s important that we can be that for each of the families.

“The best part of my job is hands down, working with the volunteers and showing them how much I appreciate all they do. That will always be the best part of what I do.”

