Catholic Schools week continues with costume day

St. Joseph School teachers managed to transport their students—restless and draped with the costumes of their favorite Disney and Pixar characters—to the movie theater in Thursday’s biting cold, all while wearing costumes themselves.

The school held a costume day and took its students to Beatrice Movies on Thursday afternoon, part of its celebration of Catholic Schools Week.

Head Teacher Emily Lohr, dressed in a Mary Poppins costume she rented from Community Players, said Catholic Schools Week is about reflecting on the schools Catholic identity and having fun along the way.

“We try to bring a lot of fun and exciting things that are different during Catholic Schools Week,” Lohr said. “And the characters are just a fun idea I had, and it worked out great to have costumes the same day as we went to the movies. It’s a treat for the kids.”

The students watched “The Wolf and the Lion,” a family adventure film about a girl who rescues a wolf pup and lion cub in the heart of the Canadian wilderness. The film didn’t officially release until Friday, so the St. Joseph students had special early access.

Each student got popcorn and soda, provided by the school. Lohr said parents provided the money for students to see the movie.

Lohr said the costume day gave students and teachers a needed morale boost.

“It’s a fun thing for the kids and teachers to do,” she said. “It brings joy. These are hard times right now. When you walk out of the school world, there are a lot of things going on in the world. And if we can bring joy into the school, it’s what we’re going for today.”

