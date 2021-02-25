Celebrating 100 years

With social distancing in place, more than 1,000 people commented and wished Maurice “Boots” Parks a happy 100th birthday on Facebook Thursday.
“Boots” says he was born in Texas and has always considered himself a “misplaced Texan.”
He got his nickname from his grandfather when he was a toddler.
“I guess that we lived with my grandparents and when my grandpa would take off his cowboy boots, I would crawl over and play with them all the time,” said Parks.
Parks said he was married to his sweetheart for almost 72 years. Florence “Katie” and “Boots” were married June 24, 1940 in Minneola, Kans. Immediately after their marriage, they made their home in Burbank, Calif., where Boots had secured a job with Lockheed Aircraft, which lasted until he was drafted into the army in 1944.
“Those four years were some of the happiest years of my life,” said Parks. “We didn’t have children yet and just enjoyed life.”
Parks served in the Pacific Theatre in the Philippines and Japan under General MacArthur. He was awarded the World War II Victory Medal, the American Campaign Medal, Asiatic-Pacific Campaign Medal, the Philippine Ribbon with one Bronze Star, and the Good conduct Medal.
Parks was awarded a Quilt of Valor in August, 2020.
Parks said that he and his family lived in eight states while they were married.
“We accumulated tremendous memories and 1,000’s of photos. We lived during some of the best years in America,” said Parks.
Parks was a bush pilot in Alaska for a number of years, and then flew for Natural Gas Company from 1962 when they moved to Beatrice, until he retired.
His wife, Katie, died in April, 2012.
The couple had two children, Connie Jo and Ronnie. He has five grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
Connie Jo lives in Alaska, but traveled to Beatrice to be a part of the 100th celebration. Ronnie and his wife, Connie, live in Lincoln.
“They have a big party planned,” said Parks.
“Boots” lives in his own home in Beatrice and continues to make his own meals, do his housework and enjoys baking.
“COVID has slowed me down a bit and I decided that I shouldn’t be driving anymore, so my son does my grocery shopping, but I’m still able to take care of myself,” said Parks.
A friend, Robin Dickinson, said “Boots” is active on Facebook and in addition to baking, likes to take “selfies.”