Celebrating 100 years

With social distancing in place, more than 1,000 people commented and wished Maurice “Boots” Parks a happy 100th birthday on Facebook Thursday.

“Boots” says he was born in Texas and has always considered himself a “misplaced Texan.”

He got his nickname from his grandfather when he was a toddler.

“I guess that we lived with my grandparents and when my grandpa would take off his cowboy boots, I would crawl over and play with them all the time,” said Parks.

Parks said he was married to his sweetheart for almost 72 years. Florence “Katie” and “Boots” were married June 24, 1940 in Minneola, Kans. Immediately after their marriage, they made their home in Burbank, Calif., where Boots had secured a job with Lockheed Aircraft, which lasted until he was drafted into the army in 1944.

“Those four years were some of the happiest years of my life,” said Parks. “We didn’t have children yet and just enjoyed life.”

Parks served in the Pacific Theatre in the Philippines and Japan under General MacArthur. He was awarded the World War II Victory Medal, the American Campaign Medal, Asiatic-Pacific Campaign Medal, the Philippine Ribbon with one Bronze Star, and the Good conduct Medal.