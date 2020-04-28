Celebrating a century

Tegtmeier said she knew that Verna had worked in an ordinance plant where she inspected bombs, Elastic Stop Nut company, Capital Hotel, The Cornhusker Hotel, YMCA and TF Naughtin Bakery Supply Company.

Light and Neil Prewitt built Prewitt Food Company which they had for 25 years. They sold the company in 1975.

“She was on some cooking shows and we have pictures of her on the television,” said Tegtmeier. “Verna also worked as an office manager for Grandmother’s Restaurants in Omaha. She would help set up the menu and things like that.”

Verna married Ray Light in 1950. Ray worked as a carpenter.

“They never had children, but she treated all of the ten nieces and nephews like her own. We always felt like we had a third parent,” said Tegtmeier.

Ray and Verna Light moved to Beatrice in the 1980s to a home that Ray designed and built. He died in 1990. Verna was active in the community and involved at Christ Community Church.

“She always has a smile on her face. She is lively, she enjoys life. Her family, friends and her faith is very important to her,” posted a niece, Treva, from California. “She told me a few years ago that she was doing two Bible studies because she was cramming for finals.”