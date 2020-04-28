Celebrating a century

Verna Light celebrated her 100th birthday on April 24th at her residence at the P.E.O. Home in Beatrice.
“I never imagined that I would make it to 100 years old and I certainly never thought it would be during a time like this.”
There were cards and cake, but due to social distancing regulations due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic her family could only wish her happy birthday from the other side of a window.
Verna was born on April 24, 1920 to Carl and Erma (Sommerhalder) Tegtmeier on a farm near Lewiston. She had two brothers, Clarence and Oscar.
“Aunt Verna has led a long and interesting life,” said Clarice Tegtmeier. “Her dad was a child when he immigrated from Germany with his family. Her mother’s family had immigrated from Switzerland. There were always a lot of family around and she talked about spending time with her cousins while she was growing up.”
“She would tell stories about living during the Depression, drought and dust storms.”
“Verna graduated in 1937 from Lewiston High School. She taught in one-room schools for several years and worked her way through college at Wesleyan University and the University of Nebraska. She had a degree in Home Economics and Institutional Management,” said Tegtmeier. “Later she went to the University of Omaha to study corporate finance.”
Tegtmeier said she knew that Verna had worked in an ordinance plant where she inspected bombs, Elastic Stop Nut company, Capital Hotel, The Cornhusker Hotel, YMCA and TF Naughtin Bakery Supply Company.
Light and Neil Prewitt built Prewitt Food Company which they had for 25 years. They sold the company in 1975.
“She was on some cooking shows and we have pictures of her on the television,” said Tegtmeier. “Verna also worked as an office manager for Grandmother’s Restaurants in Omaha. She would help set up the menu and things like that.”
Verna married Ray Light in 1950. Ray worked as a carpenter.
“They never had children, but she treated all of the ten nieces and nephews like her own. We always felt like we had a third parent,” said Tegtmeier.
Ray and Verna Light moved to Beatrice in the 1980s to a home that Ray designed and built. He died in 1990. Verna was active in the community and involved at Christ Community Church.
“She always has a smile on her face. She is lively, she enjoys life. Her family, friends and her faith is very important to her,” posted a niece, Treva, from California. “She told me a few years ago that she was doing two Bible studies because she was cramming for finals.”
Shari Little, Administrator at the P.E.O. Home said they worked hard to helped Verna celebrate with all of the restrictions of the pandemic.
“Some words used to describe Verna by staff are: funny, smart, pleasant, witty, a fireball, vibrant, and a strong willed lady. Verna makes you want to be a better person,” said Little.
“Family and friends gathered outside on the lawn and held up signs. There were signs in the yard like “This is the day that the Lord has made, let us rejoice and be glad in it. Psalms 118:24.” A couple of the signs encouraged people to “Honk to wish Verna a Happy Birthday,” said Little. “We had cake and balloons and she received over 200 Birthday cards.”
“I read the cards over and over. It means so much that people would send me a card,” said Light. “I just did what I could to show God’s love to people throughout my life.”
