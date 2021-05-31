Celebrating those who served

Community members gathered at Evergreen Home Cemetery for a Memorial Day Ceremony on Monday morning.

Tim Fralin, Master of Ceremonies, said he was thankful for everyone who was able to be involved in the tribute to those who have served and have fallen.

The Gettysburg Address and General Logan’s Orders designating May 30, 1868 as Memorial Day were presented by members of Boy Scout Troop 221.

Lieutenant Colonel Edwin Davis, J4 National Airborne Operations of Offutt Air Force Base, served as the guest speaker.

“It is an honor to speak and remember those who have made the ultimate sacrifice,” Davis said. “Since the inception of Memorial Day, there have been 626,452 heroes killed in action. We can’t forget the 82,000 Missing in Action.

“This marks the 20th year we’ve been at war. Longer than any other American conflict. 2.7 million men and women have served in Iraq and Afghanistan. The harsh reality of war is that not everyone will make it home. Today we honor our fallen heroes."

The ceremony was organized by Scott Bates and Shirley Peterson of the Gage County Veterans’ Service Office. Music was provided by the Beatrice Community Concert Band.

