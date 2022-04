The Sting Beans provided a free concert at the Chautauqua Park Tabernacle on Monday evening to kick off the Week of the Young Child. The event was sponsored by Pinnacle Bank and hosted by the Beatrice Community Preschool. Wednesday evening from 5-6:30 p.m. the community is invited to come play a round of putt-putt golf inside the mall and learn about area agencies in Beatrice.