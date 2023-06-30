The Knights of Columbus tent is up and offering fireworks for the 13th season in Beatrice.

Member and organizer Brock Lohr said it grows every year.

“We started at a different location, but for the past eight years we’ve been working near the St. Joseph’s Church,” he said. “We grow a little every year.”

The funds raised from the sale of the fireworks is given to local charities and given to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church and school.

The fireworks stand is a project by the members of the Knights of Columbus, however, Lohr said the entire parish helps.

“It’s a coordinated event,” he said. “We started talking about the extra days and how we were going to get it done right after the city council passed the ordinance last fall. It takes a lot of people to make this happen.”

Lohr said the extra days require more people to stay overnight and come in during the week.

“Everybody pitches in from cashiers, to runners, and people setting up displays. Ultimately, everyone helps with customer service across the board,” he said. “There’s a lot of extra logistics, but I think we have a lot of extra fireworks.”

He noted that he would guess about 5,000-8,000 people visit the fireworks tent each year. Sales from the tent was just shy of $200,000 last year and are hoping to break that record this year.

“What makes this tent different is that our profits go to charity and to help within the community," he said. "We’re grateful for the people who come out and support our efforts. It’s a lot of work, but a lot of fun.”

The tent opened on June 29 with open hours of 3-9 p.m. On July 1-4 the hours will be from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.