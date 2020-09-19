Celebrating with a burger

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A group from the Kensington in downtown Beatrice offered free meals to members of the community to celebrate one of their favorite foods.

Friday was National Cheeseburger Day, and staff and residents of the assisted living center got into the spirit by giving away free burgers.

“Today is National Cheeseburger Day so I had sent out an invite to most of the businesses saying we’d like you to come have lunch on us,” said Jill Strouf, Kensington director. “We’re making grilled cheeseburgers and then we have chips, drinks and a hand sanitizer gifts with a magnet and a promotion that we’re running.”

More than 60 people requested burgers, and parking spaces in front of the historic building were blocked off to allow people to pick up a meal and be on their way.

Virtual door prizes were also given out as part of the event.

Strouf added that the free lunch was a way to get involved during the ongoing pandemic.

“It’s just a way to say thank you to businesses for doing what they do since we can’t go out there and they can’t come in as much,” she said. “It was something different to do during COVID. We’re not able to go drop by a lot of places. We’re not able to have a lot of lunches with prospects or outreach to businesses so it’s kind of a way of saying than you and to come join us for a free meal.”

