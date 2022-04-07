Celebrating young children

Sixteen area organizations created a putt-putt golf hole at the Indian Creek Mall on Wednesday evening in celebration of Week of the Young Child. The event was organized by Beatrice Community Preschool.
Sixpence, a home-visitation grant with the Beatrice Community Preschool, sponsored the activity and was open for participation to anyone in the community.
“Week of the Young Child is celebrated in communities across the United States. Monday we did Music Monday with the String Beans concert. Tuesday was Tasty Tuesday and we celebrated at the preschool with some special activities,” said Missy Timmerman, Director of Early Childhood Development. “This event is about Work Together Wednesday and we invited businesses, organizations and clubs that help the families in the community to be a part of our celebration. Today was really a celebration of collaborations."
Thursday was designated as Artsy Thursday and Family Friday will involve sending materials home for children and parents to do together.