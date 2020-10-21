Celebration held for Big Give donations

The second annual Big Give Gage distribution celebration was held as a drive-thru event on Tuesday evening.

The Gage County Foundation and the Beatrice Community Hospital Foundation partnered in raising over $253,000 for 57 non-profits during the event last month.

“Last year we had 42 organizations participate in raising $172,000. We had more this year and plan to do it again next year,” said Don Vetrovsky with the Gage County Foundation. “The donations came from 61 communities outside of Beatrice, but inside Nebraska. We had 26 states that gave to our organizations. I’m proud to be a part of this effort.”

Individuals could donate through biggivegage.org, where they could also find out more information about the 57 nonprofits participating and what the money will go towards. Projects include caring for homeless animals, providing food for those in need and many other updates for the community.

Due to the pandemic, the organizations were not able congregate together during the 24-hour event. Instead, people could donate in-person at Vintage Venue or Indian Creek Mall in Beatrice, in addition to being able to donate online.