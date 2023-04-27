Centenary United Methodist Church in Beatrice was recently added to the National Register of Historic Places.

The National Register of Historic Places is the federal government’s official list of historic properties worthy of preservation. Listing in the National Register provides recognition and assists in preserving our nation’s heritage.

History chairperson with the church Linda McCall said the proposal for consideration for nomination was made in January.

“We presented to the Nebraska State Historic Preservation Committee at the board meeting and were approved to be considered by the National Park Service,” she said.

The present building broke ground in June 1929 and was dedicated on June 1, 1930. Rev. C.W. McCaskill was the minister at the time.

McCall noted the debt on the building was a heavy burden to the congregation during the Great Depression in 1930s.

“It was said that many chicken dinners were served from the church to pay the debt,” she said.

The final payment on the church building was made on Dec. 24, 1947.

The building represent late English Gothic Revival architecture in Nebraska with the tall turret-topped tower, buttresses, arched art glass windows, belt courses, open truss roof, and arcaded arches.

The layout of the educational wing is particularly notable as it followed a progressive design for the day with solid walls and doors to define classrooms instead of incorporating more flexible spaces.

The church was designed by the architectural firm Dougher, Rich and Woodburn from Des Moines, Iowa and built by Ernest R. Rokahr from Lincoln. Both the architect and the builder were known for providing high quality services and design.

History Nebraska Board Member Janet Jefferies said the church is significant for its architectural design, but also from a historical standpoint.

“This congregation also has deep roots in Nebraska Methodism and represents one of the very first enclaves of Methodist settlement in the state,” she said.

Jefferies noted the church, and its thoughtful design detail is very unique in Nebraska.

“We have many beautiful churches in the state, but I think the care in planning that Rev. Haskill did -- even traveling to Europe - is quite significant,” she said. “The congregation has since done a fine job of preserving the building.”

Centenary United Methodist Church is one of six locations recently announced in Nebraska. The other Nebraska locations recently listed on the National Register of Historic Places include the Inavale Community Center, the Iowa-Nebraska Light and Power Company Plant in Lincoln, the Bohning Memorial Auditorium in Ravenna, the Agricultural Society Building in Weeping Water and the York Auditorium.

Jefferies said the process of being included on the registry is stringent. The reviewers at the National Park Service do the final approval after it passes the State Historic Preservation Board.

Nebraska has about 1200 listings since the federal program started in the late 1960s. Gage County has 31 listings.

The program is managed at the state level by History Nebraska (formerly called Nebraska State Historical Society).

The congregation plans to celebrate this recognition of the church on Sunday, April 30 at 1:30 p.m. with a special presentation by Janet Jefferies and other notable speakers. Refreshments will be served, and the public is invited to attend.