An organization that provides support to those with developmental disabilities is continuing to grow in Gage County.

Matt Kasik, CEO of Region V Services, presented the organization’s annual report Wednesday to the County Board of Supervisors, where he discussed some of the services Region V provides in Nebraska.

“Region V Services is the largest provider of developmental disability support in the state of Nebraska,” he said. “We are one of the six original regions that were set up in the late 1960s and early 1970s by the state legislature.”

Kasik said Region V serves around 50 people in Gage County, and described the organization as “rapidly growing.” Kasik said Region V Services owns six group homes in Beatrice and is working to purchase a seventh.

They also have 64 total employees in town. Kasik highlighted that at one point about half of those supported were employed, a figure that’s usually around 25%.

During his report, Kasik said that Region V Services has filled a need that was previously left only to Beatrice State Developmental Center.

“Gage County has a unique spot in the history of developmental disabilities in the state of Nebraska,” he said. “With BSDC here in town, back before 1970 that was the only option for your family. If you had a son or daughter with a disability, BSDC was the only option in the state. That presented challenges with the distance between Beatrice and say Scottsbluff, but also that facility was essentially at overcapacity at the time. So parents worked together with the state legislature to create community based programs. They set up six regions, with us being the fifth one.”

Region V Services is primarily state funded, though it does receive some funds from the county. Gage County’s annual contribution will remain unchanged this year at $39,714.

Statewide, the organization supports around 750 people and has around 770 employees.