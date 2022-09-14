Chamber hies new tourism coordinator

A new team member recently joined the Beatrice Area Chamber of Commerce.

Megan Bartz recently started her new role with the Chamber as the Tourism Coordinator for Gage County.

A native of Grand Island, Bartz has a degree in business with a focus on marketing and management.

“I like working with people," she said. "I like the community focus and being involved. This is a good fit for me.

“Beatrice is like a Hallmark town to me. You really get a sense of community here. I’m excited to continue to meet people.”

Bartz said her main focus in her job is to increase tourism opportunities and visitation in Gage County.

“I want to show people all that Beatrice and Gage County has to offer,” Bartz said. “I’m currently working on the map for Trail of Treasures happening at the end of September and the first weekend of October. Beatrice is the biggest stop on Highway 136."

Bartz moved to Beatrice to be with her fiancé, Dalton Wicht. Wicht is employed with Pinnacle Bank. The couple plan to be married in February 2023.

Angie Bruna, Executive Director, said she was excited to have Bartz join the team.