Chamber holds online awards ceremony to recognize local businesses, individuals

Bruna said Jason and Teresa Zoellner purchased the Beatrice Ford-Lincoln dealership in May of 2020 from the Hernandez family, and have since moved to the area and have several family members and over 45 other individuals working at the dealership.

“They treat the needs of each individual customer with paramount concern, and enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding their customers’ high expectations in both sales and service…They support a variety of local, non-profit organizations, have an engaged staff, and excel at promoting business in Gage County,” Bruna said.

The customer service excellence award nominees were Beatrice Movies, Husker Rehab, Southwick Chiropractic, and Taco John’s, with the award going to Community Players.

Bruna said that Community Players is a unique experience for Beatrice residents, as well as a tourist attraction for the surrounding area. She noted the impact of COVID-19 on the arts, and said that Community Players has be innovative by providing digital performances and other events.

“In addition, their staff have been helpful in teaching other area non-profits how to benefit from the Big Give events, and providing non-profit consulting to boards, and helping them form their strategic plans. …Thank you for your commitment to excellence in customer service,” Bruna said.