Chamber holds ribbon cutting for new downtown mural

After a month and a half of work, the colorful mural of Beatrice landmarks has been completed along the Highway 77 and Highway 136 intersection downtown.

On Thursday, the Beatrice Chamber of Commerce and other city leaders watched as the mural’s artist, Tyler Rinne, cut a shiny red ribbon to celebrate the project’s creation.

Located between Beatrice Movies and the former Fast Cash building, the mural is one of many that Main Street Beatrice plans to organize.

Main Street Director Michael Sothan said the project was funded by roughly 50 community members through the Big Give Gage project, as well as through donations from the Gage County Foundation, product discounts from Sherman Williams, and the wall for the mural donated by the Scully family of General Agriculture Services.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We decided that this isn’t going to be just a one and done project,” Sothan said. “This is going to have several projects over the next few years, but we wanted something a little bit bigger, brighter and showier as the first piece.”

Members of the community may recognize Rinne’s art style, as he’s designed more than 80 sets as the Associate Artistic Director for Community Players.