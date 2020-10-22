Chamber holds ribbon cutting for new downtown mural

After a month and a half of work, the colorful mural of Beatrice landmarks has been completed along the Highway 77 and Highway 136 intersection downtown.
On Thursday, the Beatrice Chamber of Commerce and other city leaders watched as the mural’s artist, Tyler Rinne, cut a shiny red ribbon to celebrate the project’s creation.
Located between Beatrice Movies and the former Fast Cash building, the mural is one of many that Main Street Beatrice plans to organize.
Main Street Director Michael Sothan said the project was funded by roughly 50 community members through the Big Give Gage project, as well as through donations from the Gage County Foundation, product discounts from Sherman Williams, and the wall for the mural donated by the Scully family of General Agriculture Services.
“We decided that this isn’t going to be just a one and done project,” Sothan said. “This is going to have several projects over the next few years, but we wanted something a little bit bigger, brighter and showier as the first piece.”
Members of the community may recognize Rinne’s art style, as he’s designed more than 80 sets as the Associate Artistic Director for Community Players.
Rinne said the mural was one of four designs he created for Main Street last year.
“I really wanted to include a lot of Beatrice landmarks,” Rinne said. “If things in Beatrice didn’t have a landmark, I tried to kind of include them on the side scenes over there to really encompass things that are happening in this town and this community, and things that could happen.”
Rinne estimated that the mural took 285 hours to complete.
“But I really believe it’s not necessarily the time you put into something, but it’s the end result,” Rinne said. “I hope that everyone here is happy with the end result. I am.”
