Chamber hosts annual banquet

The Beatrice Area Chamber of Commerce held the 2023 Annual Banquet on Friday evening at Vintage Venue.

This year’s theme was “Glow with Us.”

Executive Director Angie Bruna said thanked the area businesses that sponsored the evening, as well as the planning committee and the staff.

“Thank you, tonight is fabulous. Great job,” she said. “The proceeds of this evening and all of the events are used to support the day-to-day activities of the Chamber as we support you, our members.”

Recognition was given to area elected officials and partnering organizations. Past members of the Board of Directors and previous chairman were also recognized.

Current staff of the Chamber include Kristen Jensen, Amy Southwick, and Dakota Hurley were introduced. Each of the staff have different responsibilities which Bruna noted during the presentation.

The 2022 Chairman of the Board Dr. Jackie Nielsen gave a brief summary of the year.

“There has been 21 new members which is an increase by six,” she said. “We have twelve live spots on KWBE 1450 AM. Over $78,000 of Chamber checks have been sold. We are in the second year of Youth Leadership Beatrice whose project is working on arts in the parks.”

Bruna said there have been some changes to the Chamber website and encouraged attendees to check on the resources.

Committee chairs were recognized.

Beatrice Leadership program has had 205 graduates since beginning 17 years prior. There are 14 people in the current class.

“That is amazing,” Nielsen said.

Bruna reviewed the activities of the Chamber throughout the year.

“What’s important to remember is that your membership in the local Chamber provides opportunities,” she said.

Ambassadors and star status ambassadors were recognized. The ambassador of the year was Brandy Heard.

Retiring board members Jen Vrtiska and Heath Stewart were presented with appreciation plaques.

Nielsen’s term as chairman concluded, and she welcomed Rick Haraldson as the incoming chairman.

“Thank you all for coming out to celebrate the Chamber. A lot of work goes into having a voice in our community,” Haraldson said.

The String Showdown entertained the audience for the remainder of the evening.