Chamber of Commerce distributes hand sanitizer

The Beatrice Area Chamber of Commerce and Gage County Tourism passed out gallon-sized containers of hand sanitizer to members.
“Throughout the whole coronavirus pandemic, we’ve been looking for creative ways to serve our members,"said Angie Bruna, Chamber director. "I’ve been taking part in a weekly conference call with chamber executives throughout Nebraska, and a few of them had distributed hand sanitizers within their communities with success. I thought that might be well received with our members,”
The 250 containers were distributed Friday morning.
“As our businesses are reopening to public access with extra regulations and guidelines for cleaning and sanitation, they need access to supplies and this is small way we can support that need,” said Bruna.
Beginning in early April, 2020, members of Nebraska's ethanol community began formulating a plan to utilize corn-based ethanol in hand sanitizer. Hand Sanitizer production began April 5 and is in full operation.
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Food and Drug Administration has approved the use of ethanol in the production of hand sanitizer. In its pure form, it is 190 proof (95% by volume) alcohol which can kill coronavirus within seconds of contact.
All hand sanitizer produced as part of this project meets FDA guidelines uses the World Health Organization formula for hand sanitizer. Ingredients include 80% alcohol, deionized water, glycerin, hydrogen peroxide bitterant.
All ingredients for hand sanitizer produced through this project were donated by Nebraska’s ethanol producers and the companies supply and support our state’s ethanol industry. This effort has allowed the University to provide hand sanitizer free of charge for communities as state and local government entities.
More information on the hand sanitizer program can be found at handsanitizer.unl.edu.
“As we continue to navigate what the new normal is for our community, the Chamber will seek out ways we can continue to serve and support, achieving our mission to strengthen, sustain, and grow our local culture and economy,” said Bruna.
