Chamber presents annual awards

Businesses and individuals were recognized for their contributions to the community Tuesday during an awards luncheon.

The annual event is hosted by the Beatrice Area Chamber of Commerce to show appreciation to members who support the community.

“We’re very excited to have the opportunity to celebrate businesses and all of the wonderful things our business men and women do, day in and day out to make Beatrice a great place to live and work,” said Chamber Director Angie Bruna.

Nominations were submitted to the Chamber from members of the community, and a nomination selection committee used a rubric to narrow the submissions down to one winner in each category.

Chamber Board President Jackie Nielsen said the nominees were a testament to the positive things happening in Gage County.

“As you can see, we have a lot of exciting things happening in our community,” she said. “We have many different partnerships that we continue to build and promote to ensure that Beatrice is a growing and thriving city.”

Those recognized with awards this year included:

Business person of the year – Traci Garnett-Froscheiser

Young professional of the year – Alex Eckhoff

Best new image – Schoen Roofing

Nonprofit business of the year – Beatrice Mary Family YMCA

Outstanding new business – Cottonwood Hospice

Customer Service award – Sharon Schuster with Beatrice Community Hospital

Employee recognition – Kim Seggerman with Home Instead, Connie Jurgens with Pinnacle Bank and Shelby Melchery with Production Creek

Business of the year – Precise Fabrication

Bruna congratulated the winners, and thanked them for supporting the Chamber of Commerce.

“I strongly believe that our Chamber of Commerce is instrumental to the success of our community, to create connections, to show community support, to band together to support our commerce base,” she said. “It’s my place as your chamber director to help you, our members, thrive, to strengthen, sustain and grow our local culture and economy.”