Chamber to host candidate forums next week

The Beatrice Chamber of Commerce will host a series of forums for local candidates in the May 10 Primary Election.

The forums will be held in the Beatrice Public Schools Administration Building on Tuesday and Thursday evening.

They will start at 6 p.m. on Tuesday with the race for Subdistirct 2 of the Lower Big Blue Natural Resources District Board of Directors.

At 7 p.m., the forum will turn to District 7 of the Gage County Board of Supervisors. The race for Republican spot in the general is between Incumbent Terry Jurgens and Randy Frerking.

At 7:45 p.m., candidates from the packed Beatrice Board of Education race will field questions. The race features 11 candidates, including the three incumbents Doris Martin, Eric Trusty and Erin Chadwick and eight non-incumbents, including Sabrina Glynn, Joseph Brewer, Roger Aden, Charles Riedesel, Brandon Vetrovsky, Crystal Anderson, Matt Anderson and Nelson Dungan. Eight will advance to the November Election.

Thursday’s forum will shift focus to municipal governments, also starting at 6 p.m. Two candidates will advance to the November Election in these races. Thursday will first feature candidates for Wymore Mayor. Candidates include current Mayor Milton Pike, Collin Meints and Holly Troxel.

At 6:45 p.m., candidates for Ward 3 of the Beatrice City Council, Caleb Sabatka, Paul Fanning and incumbent and Council president Mike McLain.

The forum will end with a look at candidates for Beatrice Mayor. The four candidates are Bob Morgan, Gary Barnard, Jake Speakman and Ashley Mason.

All candidates from the races were invited to the forums, and the forums will take place so long as one candidate attends.

Business related question can be submitted to the Chamber prior to the forum to 218 N 5 Street, by phone at 402-223-2338 or via email to info@beatricechamber.com.

