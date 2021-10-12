Character Council works to help younger students

A group of fifth graders from Stoddard Elementary School is working to demonstrate extra character this school year.

Character Council is a program started two years ago where participating students demonstrate positive habits to underclassmen. Students participating in Character Council attended Monday evening’s Beatrice Board of Education meeting where they were introduced to the board.

The program was organized by Stoddard teacher Brenda Hansel based on a similar program from when she was in elementary school.

“It was something that I had at my elementary school growing up,” she said. “It’s kind of the same concept of a leadership group of your strong fifth grade students that are always exhibiting the Orangemen pride way. They are always doing the right thing, they’re always helping without being asked to, they keep up their academics and they make sure everything is turned in on time. They are literally doing what’s expected of them or above and beyond every single day.”

Students participating in Character Council submitted an application at the end of fourth grade, including an essay on what makes someone a good leader.

“We’ve only been meeting for a little bit of time, but Mrs. Hansel and I are very proud of our kids and what they’re doing,” said Stoddard counselor Carlina Grove.

Principal Kevin Janssen commended the students for their work on the council, which he said is demonstrated at the start of every school day.

“You always want to have a welcoming face when you walk in and we’ve had door greeters every day at Lincoln and Stoddard,” he said. “Our Character Council, whether they ride the bus or a parent is able to drop them off, they rotate and start the day every single day with their students and peers giving high fives, fist bumps and starting out the day on a positive note. You don’t know what a kid’s home life is like when they’re coming to school and you can tell if they’ve had a good day or a bad morning.”

