Charging stations come to downtown Beatrice and Homestead

“We will see how it goes over,” Tempelmeyer said. “The nice part is we’ll be able to pull quantitative data off of this charging station to know, again, it will tell us how long cars are plugged in, how long cars are actually charging for, what cars are coming in. So if we see the same car coming in over and over again, we can know it’s a local. If we see them one time, they’re in and out, we know that it’s somebody that’s coming through the area. So we’ll get a lot of that data, and then we’ll kind of know what else to look for and see if we want to put another one in and if so, where at.”