Charging stations come to downtown Beatrice and Homestead

Electric car owners in Beatrice will soon have multiple locations to charge their vehicles.
On Monday, the city council approved establishing two parking spaces designated for electric vehicles, which will be located in the northwest corner of the parking lot near the Carnegie Building at 218 N. Fifth St.
City administrator Tobias Tempelmeyer said the street department has already started installing the charging station, and explained that the station has two chargers, which is why the city designated two parking stalls.
“They will be open and available for anybody else to use them,” Tempelmeyer said. “Yes, they will be able to charge there, and no, we are not anticipating having any a fee to start with. We’ll see how the service goes, we’ll see how much it’s used before we make a determination on whether or not a fee will be charged.”
Council member Bob Morgan asked where other charging stalls in the area are, and whether this could become a marketing tool for the city.
Tempelmeyer said there are charging stations in Auburn, Seward and Lincoln, and that the downtown location was chosen purposefully.
“The reason we located it in the downtown area is again, if somebody’s got their car plugged in and charging, they have the opportunity to go to Community Players or have a bite to eat or go to the movie theater,” Tempelmeyer said. “There’s some activity that they can do in the downtown area while waiting for their car to charge.”
Tempelmeyer explained that there are different levels of chargers that charge at different speeds. He said this charger will be a level two, which will charge vehicles in about an hour and a half.
At this time, Tempelmeyer said the city does not have plans to purchase charging stations for other locations.
“We will see how it goes over,” Tempelmeyer said. “The nice part is we’ll be able to pull quantitative data off of this charging station to know, again, it will tell us how long cars are plugged in, how long cars are actually charging for, what cars are coming in. So if we see the same car coming in over and over again, we can know it’s a local. If we see them one time, they’re in and out, we know that it’s somebody that’s coming through the area. So we’ll get a lot of that data, and then we’ll kind of know what else to look for and see if we want to put another one in and if so, where at.”
A couple of days after the meeting, Homestead National Historical Park announced on Wednesday that they’ve installed an EV charging station at the Homestead Heritage Center, located in northern Beatrice at 22405 75th road.
The charging station will be operated by the Friends of Homestead, and was coordinated and funded in part from the Nebraska Public Power District, Nebraska Environment Trust, Nebraska Community Energy Alliance and the Norris Public Power District.
Mark Engler, Homestead’s superintendent, said he thinks it’s positive that the city and Homestead will both have charging stations, because it will give community members and visitors more options for the services that they need.
Chad Pinkelman, a Sustainable Strategies Consultant with NPPD, said that while most electric vehicle charging happens at individuals’ homes, there could be a reluctance to take long trips if people don’t know there is an accessible charging station nearby.
“From NPPD’s perspective, the more EVs we get out there, the more electricity we can sell, frankly,” Pinkelman said. “It’s moving more and more to clean energy, with all the renewables.”
“People ask all the time, ‘what’s the big deal about EVs?’ Our data shows that for $50 let’s say, I could drive four times as far in Nebraska with an EV than I could in a gas-powered vehicle and emit half the emissions…We love our personal transportation, but we really love a really good car too. That’s our future,” Anne McCollister Director of the Nebraska Community Energy Alliance, said.
Engler said Friends of Homestead intends to have a minimal fee for their charging station to cover the cost of electricity, and that any profits will go towards funding park programs.
McCollister explained that people can use the ChargePoint card or app to use the charging station, and estimated that there is currently anywhere from 90 to 130 charging stations across Nebraska.
“You have to wonder what those first Homesteaders would think, especially those that spent their time harnessing the horses and working the fields with their hands, to know that electricity is something that continues to evolve, and it’s going to continue to shape our future,” Engler said.
“I think it’s a really good fit,” Mark Brohman, Executive Director for Nebraska Environment Trust, said. “It’s a place where people want to come and spend at least an hour or two. They can come and go through the visitor’s center and walk out on the property, so I think it’s a really good fit for the public to have a facility like this…It is fun to see a log cabin right there and to see an electric charging station right there, and electric vehicles in the parking lot using it.”