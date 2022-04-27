'Charlotte's Web' will show at Community Players this weekend

A story that’s pulled heartstrings for 70 years will take center stage in Beatrice this weekend.

Community Players will bring an adaptation of the heartfelt coming of age book by E.B. White, “Charlotte’s Web,” to its stage starting Friday night.

Part of the Acting Up series, the show features 29 actors between fifth and eighth grade. Acting Up began in 2011 as part of the theater’s focus on educational outreach.

Tyler Rinne, associate artistic director for the theater group, is directing the show. He said the size of the cast presented unique hurdles in the production, but it also came with many opportunities.

“It can be challenging,” he said. “It’s about half and half of veteran kids and kids who are new to the program. It can be a challenge, but it can be really rewarding to bring those different skill levels to the same show… There’s boundless energy off stage, and sometimes you have to draw it out of them on the stage."

Rinne is confident that their energy will bound across the stage this weekend. He said he’s loved watching the students grow during practice and embrace their costumes and characters.

“It’s the story of Wilbur the Pig who befriends a young girl named Fern who is determined to save him from being turned into ham and bacon,” he said. “And then Charlotte the spider also steps in to save Wilbur. It’s really a story about growing up. And not always in the most conventionally heart-warming ways. It’s about Charlotte growing old and Wilbur facing his mortality.”

Rinne said the cast, composed of sprouting middle school students, have something unique to bring to the coming of age play.

“I hope this story about growing up inspires them as they are growing up as individuals but also that they as actors can bring those thoughts and feelings of growing up to their performances in the show,” he said. “We’re really hoping here that life imitates art and art imitates life with this production… We have five kids who are aging out right now because they are eighth graders and they’re about to finish up their school year there,” he said. “And we have a good crop of fifth graders coming in as well, so it’s great to know that the program will be able to stay strong.”

Cecily Wiedel is in a small way experiencing the aging her character, Charlotte, grapples with in the play.

“This is my final show for Acting Up, and I’m kind of portraying Charlotte like I would be saying goodbye,” she said.

Kiptyn Behrends, playing Wilbur, is in sixth grade and has a few more Acting Up shows to look forward to. He discussed how the show portrays community.

“It shows the story of deep friendships,” Behrends said. "It's about people working together."

Both Wiedel and Behrends said they’ve enjoyed acting with the large cast. They said it’s given them plenty opportunities to start and grow friendships.

“Having more people in a group just makes it a whole bigger family,” Wiedel said.

The ensemble casts includes 29 actors: Leena Tunink, Tandon Paben, Josephine Davis, Kiptyn Behrends, Addison Schafer, Claire McGrury, Bently Anderson, Alex Starkey, Carter Craven, Caroline Davis, David Maurstad, Kaylynn Ballue, Vincent Viveros, Jonah Erikson, Sara Dodge, Jordynn Barber, Cecily Wiedel, Brielle Toland, Delaina Mae Weinman, Kay Lynn Clayton, Micah Zapata, Moonshine Kaufman, Logan Busboom, ClaraAnn Kirkendall, Isaiah Bigley, James Moss, Eloise Maurstad, Carlee Kujath and Iza Kaufman.

This show runs one weekend only: April 29 and 30 at 7:30 p.m. and May 1 at 2 p.m.

Tickets for “Charlotte’s Web” are $15 for adults and $8 for children and students. Discounts are available for groups of 10 or more.

The box office, located at 412 Ella St., Beatrice, is open weekdays from noon to 5 p.m. and two hours prior to performances. Reservations can also be made by calling (402) 228-1801 or online at www.beatricecommunityplayers.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0