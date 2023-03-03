The Beatrice Chess Club meets every Tuesday evening at the Beatrice Public Library, and celebrated its first year with a blitz tournament in early February.

JD Wilson of Marysville, Kan. said the group started with Mike Coles of Beatrice attending the club meetings in Marysville. Coles died of cancer, but the club in Beatrice began meeting.

“Coles was a great player,” he said. “He was tough.”

Crystal Bartels of Beatrice takes care of the administration and Facebook page of the group.

“There have been 30-35 people that have attended the chess club over the past year. Approximately 6-12 people come every month,” she said. “We’ve had people from five years of age to much older.”

She noted there are a variety of levels of the players that attend.

Bob Reinke of Deschler says he drives 57 miles to be a part of the group every week.

“It’s worth it to me,” he said. “It’s a unique game that’s not by chance, but what do you do with your 16 pieces.”

Mark Adams of Beatrice said he has been playing since he was young. He learned to play chess from a Raisin Bran Cereal box.

“The moves are pretty basic, but there’s a complexity of the game,” he said.

Reinke said it’s easy to play chess, but it’s difficult to play it well. He noted that it is played all over the world so it’s universal language.

“I’ve played people in 160 different countries,” he said.

“I heard there are more possible chess games than there are atoms in the universe,” Isaiah Friedrichs added.

Makayla Lysinger just moved to Beatrice and said this was her first opportunity to play against people.

“I taught myself when I was in fourth grade, but my mom doesn’t play,” she said.

Tony Dutiel of Bellevue says he drives to Beatrice for the Chess Club when he is able.

“I love chess and playing new people,” he said. “I’ve come here often enough that this is a chess family.”

Dylan Dell-Haro said the chess club has been important to him.

“I’ve been able to be social and I appreciate that,” he said.

Bartels said when they started the club it was just an idea that has sustained, but it’s become more.

“I have met and become friends with people I never would have if it weren’t for chess club," Bartels said.

The Beatrice Chess Club has a Facebook page for announcements and events.