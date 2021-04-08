 Skip to main content
Child dies in Blue Springs fire
Child dies in Blue Springs fire

One person died as the result of a house fire in Blue Springs Thursday morning. 

 Patrick Ethridge Daily Sun staff

BLUE SPRINGS -- One person is dead following a fire early Thursday morning in Blue Springs.

The fire was reported at around 4 a.m. at 213 Cherry St. in Blue Springs. Beatrice Fire and Rescue Captain Corey Lieneman said the department sent a fire engine and two ambulances to assist with the house fire.

An adult male, Logan Woutzke, was transported to the St. Elizabeth burn center in Lincoln and remained in critical condition Thursday afternoon. An adult female, Elizabeth Remmenga, and two children were transported to Beatrice Community Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, and a 5-year-old child was found deceased in the house. 

The “Remmenga/Woutzke Family Fund” has been started at Security First Bank to raise money for the family.

The Gage County Attorney's Office has requested an autopsy. 

A cause of the fire was being investigated Thursday, and a press release from the State Fire Marshal's Office stated it was determined to have been accidental. 

Beatrice Fire and Rescue, Wymore Fire, Blue Springs Fire, the Gage County Sheriff's Office, State Fire Marshal and Wymore EMS all responded at the scene.

