Children pick pumpkins at Homestead National Monument

On Friday, several local children started off their chilly fall weekend by picking one of 100 pumpkins from the Homestead National Monument's Heritage Center.

Howling Homestead events will continue on Saturday, as any remaining pumpkins will be available for families to choose from between 3-5p.m.

Instead of having Howling Homestead programs this year, the park is holding a live stream through facebook.com/HomesteadNM. Starting Saturday at 4 p.m., four programs will take place every 15 minutes, with topics ranging from observing raptors and owls, hearing a story, and even a “mad scientist.”

“We’re going to have live transcription and live audio description, so it will be accessible for all,” park ranger Amber Kirkendall said. “And there will be a ranger there, and we will be reading comments and questions on Facebook so we can have that live element of interaction that people love so much. So it should be a good time, even though it’s a different platform.”

