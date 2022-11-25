Children removed from home after Gage County welfare check

Two children were removed from a Gage County home this week following an investigation by area law enforcement.

On Tuesday just after 3:30 p.m., Gage County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to 2012 W. Cedar Rd. for a check welfare of two young children who were reported to be living in poor conditions with adults who were reported to be using methamphetamine in the residence.

An initial investigation was conducted, and three adults and two children, 11 months and 3 years old, were located at the residence. After the initial investigation, a press release stated that a search warrant was obtained for the residence. Suspected methamphetamine pipes, a marijuana pipe, and plastic baggies with methamphetamine and marijuana residue were located in the residence.

Deputies found the ground floor of the residence to be full of dirty clothes and the floor was dirty and grimy, the press release stated. There were clothes and other personal items strewn all about the floors in the house. A faint smell of urine and odor of rotten food was present throughout the entire residence and there was trash and food on the floor in some of the rooms.

The kitchen sink and counters were stacked with dirty dishes and the sink contained standing dirty water that had a scummy surface bubbling up. The children’s bedroom floor contained animal feces and was cluttered with trash, dirty dishes, and toys all across the floor, the press release stated.

Following the investigation, authorities arrested 22-year-old Jocelyn Hatfield for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of child neglect. Diana Markey, 23, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. James Lopez, 24, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The two children were placed with the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. Hatfield, Markey, and Lopez were all lodged in the Gage County Detention Center.