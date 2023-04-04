Young entrepreneurs showed off their creations at the Beatrice Children’s Business Fair on Sunday afternoon at Vintage Venue. The fair was hosted by the Beatrice Christian Academy.

Director Amy Weichel said this is the third year they have done the fair.

“We believe that kids have been blessed with God given abilities and we want to help them discover how they can use those in their future,” she said.

Weichel said approximately 50 children were participating in the event with 33 tables. Each of the young business owners filled out an application that had a planning and learning element.

“This is our best turnout so far and we plan to do it again next year,” she said.

The Beatrice Christian Academy is a non-profit and resource for home school families. They also provide a Bible club.

James Mason, 12, had several books that he had written and illustrated for sale at his table.

“I draw and write the books and then we order special paper and the poster board books,” he said.

Wayne Publishing, Mason’s company, was chosen as his business because he likes Batman. This was the second year he has attended the event.

Silly Lily’s Slime and Sugar Cookies owner Lily Weichel made slime for younger people and sugar cookies for older people.

Jordan Barber said she likes to bake with her grandma and decided to sell them.

“My favorite of all the choices is the chocolate chip,” she said.

Kaylee and Braelyn Nelson sold eggs for about four years. They recently started selling baby chicks and farm fresh eggs.

“We just rebranded,” Kaylee said. “We drew up a new logo.”

Their table was decorated with pictures of the chickens and lights to draw attention. The girls agreed that the chickens, which all had names, were the best part of their business.

Bernadette Friedrichs from Bremen, KS, said she has been sewing since she was four. She is 12 years old.

“Bags are the easiest thing I do,” she said. “I taught myself how to make jewelry.”

Other children displayed and sold homemade jewelry, bags, cards, floral arrangements, baked goods, lemonade, healthy snacks and crafts for sale. A petting zoo with a hamster, ducks and puppies was also open for business.

The judges, Erin Chadwick, Denise Bleich-Pahl, Jenni Krueger and Ashley Mason, provide evaluation sheets and encouraging ideas for each of the young business owners.